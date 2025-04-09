<i>Kesari Chapter 2</i>: Akshay Kumar, Dressed As Kathakali Dancer, Intrigues Fans

Akshay Kumar fans, do not waste another second and head straight to his Instagram. Why, you ask? Well, the actor has just dropped a new poster for his upcoming film, Kesari Chapter 2. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film also features Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in key roles.

In the new poster, Akshay Kumar is seen dressed in Kathakali attire. FYI: Kathakali is a classical Indian dance form from Kerala, known for its elaborate costumes, vibrant makeup, and intricate storytelling through stylized movements and facial expressions.

In the caption, Akshay wrote, "This is not a costume. It's a symbol — of tradition, of resistance, of truth, of my nation. C Sankaran Nair didn't fight with a weapon. He fought the British Empire with the law — and with fire in his soul. This 18th APRIL, we bring you the court trial they never taught in textbooks."

Reacting to the post, Dharma Productions' official Instagram said, "Can't wait for the world to witness this story!" Actresses Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar dropped red heart, clapping and raising hands emojis in the comment section.

Kesari Chapter 2 is based on Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat's book - The Case That Shook The Empire. The film's plot revolves around the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the fight for justice led by C Sankaran Nair, a lawyer and former President of the Indian National Congress.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Cape of Good Films, Kesari Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film, Kesari. It is set to hit theatres on April 18.