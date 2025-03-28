Ananya Panday Drops A Comment On Rumoured Boyfriend Walker Blanco's Latest Post: "Mr Worldwide"

Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. While no one has confirmed it yet, their social media game now and then, drops several hints on the same.

The recent one being, Ananya commenting on Walker's latest post with, "Mr Worldwid." Ananya's sister Rysa Panday also commented on the same post, stating, "Ur so cool."

Walker had posted a carousel post on Instagram, featuring some lovely snaps of nature with tigers and a shot of an aquarium. There was also a picture of him taking a dip in the pool and another candid shot against the light.

Ananya's comment was enough to get the rumour mills churning again as they noticed the latest comment. The comments section was flooded with, "Living LARGE" and "Worldwide Walker."

Ananya and Walker were seen having a gala time at an event last year. As reported by Bombay Times, Ananya was also heard introducing Walker as her partner.

Walker had even taken to social media to share a lovely birthday post for Ananya last year. It read, "Happy birthday beautiful! You are so special! I love you, Anniee (red heart emoji)!"

As for Ananya, her last few projects namely CTRL and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan have been getting rave reviews for her performances. Up next, she has Chaand Mera Dil with Lakshya of Kill fame.

Ananya Panday made her big Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019, with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. The actress has dabbled in multiple genres, but it was with her OTT releases that she gained recognition.