Kesari Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Film, At Rs 37 Crore And Counting, Is 'Chasing Huge Total'

Kesari Box Office Collection: A still from the movie (courtesy taranadarsh)

Akshay Kumar's new film Kesari had a blockbuster opening on Holi, followed by slightly lesser numbers on Friday but that's okay, says trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Kesari made Rs 37.76 crore in two days, with Friday bringing in Rs 16 crores to the total. Kesari's opening day score was Rs 21 crore. "Kesari is solid on Day 2... Decline on a working day - after a holiday - is common but the decline is less this time... Will score big numbers on Day 3 and 4... Is chasing a huge total in its *extended weekend*... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.70 cr. Total: Rs 37.76 cr. India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

#Kesari is solid on Day 2... Decline on a working day - after a holiday - is common, but the decline is less this time... Will score big numbers on Day 3 and 4... Is chasing a huge total in its *extended weekend*... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.70 cr. Total: Rs 37.76 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2019

Kesari is not done making it to the top of 2019's highest opening films. As per Taran Adarsh, the film will also take the top spot on the list of 2019 films with highest opening weekend collections. So far, Kesari has witnessed better trends than that of Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal and is expected to surpass each of their first weekend collections. Kesari beat both these films to make it top the highest opening day list. "Kesari aims at No 1 spot as far as *opening weekend* is concerned... Trending better than #GullyBoy and #TotalDhamaal... Will surpass *extended weekend* [Thu-Sun] of #GullyBoy [Rs 72.45 cr] as well as *traditional weekend* [Fri-Sun] of #TotalDhamaal [Rs 62.40 cr]," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

#Kesari aims at No. 1 spot as far as *opening weekend* is concerned... Trending better than #GullyBoy and #TotalDhamaal... Will surpass *extended weekend* [Thu-Sun] of #GullyBoy [Rs 72.45 cr] as well as *traditional weekend* [Fri-Sun] of #TotalDhamaal [Rs 62.40 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2019

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, 1897. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, who leads a contingent of 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army against 10,000 Afghan invaders.

