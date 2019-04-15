Kesari Box Office Collection Day 25: Akshay Kumar's Film Making The Best Of It Before Kalank, Hits Rs 150 Crore Jackpot

Kesari Box Office Collection Day 25: Still from the film (Courtesy Instagram)

Akshay Kumar's Kesari has Rs 150 crore reasons to smile! The film went past the Rs 150 crore mark in its fourth weekend, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Kesari, which released on March 21, raked in a sum of Rs 3.70 cr on its fourth weekend and making the best of it before films such as Kalank and Hollywood release Avengers: Endgame hits screens. Here's what Mr Adarsh wrote in his tweet: "Kesari crosses Rs 150 cr... Witnesses substantial growth on [fourth] Sat and Sun... Will add a few more crores, before Kalank [on Wed] and Avengers Endgame arrive... [Week 4] Fri 70 lakhs, Sat 1.30 cr, Sun 1.70 cr. Total: Rs 150.91 cr. India biz."

#Kesari crosses Rs 150 cr... Witnesses substantial growth on [fourth] Sat and Sun... Will add a few more crores, before #Kalank [on Wed] and #AvengersEndgame arrive... [Week 4] Fri 70 lakhs, Sat 1.30 cr, Sun 1.70 cr. Total: Rs 150.91 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2019

Taran Adarsh also provided a detailed week-wise break-up of Kesari ticket sales. In its opening week, the movie scored Rs 105.86 crore and continued to churn out money in the second week with Rs 29 crore. In the third week, Kesari brought in Rs 11.69 crore.

#Kesari biz at a glance...

Week 1: Rs 105.86 cr [8 days]

Week 2: Rs 29.66 cr

Week 3: Rs 11.69 cr

Weekend 4: Rs 3.70 cr

Total: Rs 150.91 cr

India biz. HIT.#Kesari benchmarks...

Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 3

Rs 75 cr: Day 4

Rs 100 cr: Day 7

Rs 150 cr: Day 25

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2019

In his prediction earlier, Mr Adarsh had said: "Kesari is slow, but steady... Target Rs. 150 cr depends on how it fares in Week 3, when new films arrive, screens/shows get reduced and biz gets divided," and looks like it came true.

Kesari kicked off on a promising note with the second highest opening day collections for an Akshay Kumar film and the highest opening for a 2019 film. Kesari also soared past the Rs 100 crore mark the fastest for any 2019 film.

Kesari has been directed by Anurag Singh and also stars Parineeti Chopra.

