Kesari Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's Film Makes Quickest 100 Crore Of 2019

Anurag Singh's Kesari, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, crossed the 100-crore-mark on Wednesday. The film has not only earned Rs 100 crore within a week of its release, it has also become the "fastest 100 crore grosser of 2019," reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. According to Taran Adarsh, the film earned a whopping Rs 6.52 crore on Wednesday alone and entered the 100-crore-club. The period drama has even left behind Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy and Ajay Devgn-led Total Dhamaal, which had crossed the 100-crore-mark on the eighth and ninth day of their release respectively.

Sharing the film's impressive box office report, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Kesari is now fastest Rs 100 cr grosser of 2019 (so far)... Crosses RS 100 cr on Day 7... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr, Wed 6.52. Total: Rs 100.01 cr. India biz... Rs 100 cr in days: #GullyBoy [Day 8]... #TotalDhamaal [Day 9]."

#Kesari is now fastest 100 cr grosser of 2019 [so far]... Crosses 100 cr on Day 7... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr, Wed 6.52. Total: 100.01 cr. India biz... 100 cr in days: #GullyBoy [Day 8]. #TotalDhamaal [Day 9]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2019

Kesari's impressive box office success doesn't come as much of a surprise as the film garnered a whopping sum of Rs 21 crore on its opening day and emerged as the "biggest opener of 2019."

#Kesari roars... Sets the BO on ... Emerges the biggest opener of 2019 [so far]... After limited shows in morning/noon [#Holi festivities], the biz witnessed massive growth from 3 pm/4 pm onwards... Evening shows saw terrific occupancy... Thu 21.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2019

Kesariopened to largely positive reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 stars out of five and praised film's lead actor Akshay Kumar for his impressive performance and wrote; "With Akshay Kumar doing the heavy lifting with unwavering enthusiasm, the star's fans will find it easy to get into the swing of this tale of extraordinary courage in the face of daunting adversity."

Kesarihas been directed by Anurag Singh and it has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra. The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, which took place in 1897.

