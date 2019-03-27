Kesari Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar's Film Is Slow But Steady Enough For Rs 100 Crore

Kesari Box office Collection Day 6: Still from the film (courtesy taranadarsh )

Akshay Kumar's new film Kesari slowed down at the box office while passing through the weekdays but still scored an impressive sum of Rs 93.49 crore in six days, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. However, as per prediction, Kesari will indeed make it to Rs 100 crore in a day or two. "Kesari slows on Tue... North circuits continue to score and contribute to the total... Should cross Rs 100 cr today/tomorrow," Mr Adarsh tweeted on Wednesday. Kesari had a promising opening with as much as Rs 21 crore on Day 1 and scored the single-day highest on Sunday with a similar collection.

Here's a day-wise break-up of Kesari's box office report: "Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr. Total: Rs 93.49 cr. India biz."

#Kesari slows on Tue... North circuits continue to score and contribute to the total... Should cross Rs 100 cr today/tomorrow... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr. Total: Rs 93.49 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2019

The film is based on Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, 1897 and Akshay Kumar plays the lead role. The film's storyline and subject had fans intrigued for months but positive reviews and good word of mouth also helped the film score more and more crores at the box office. The film releasing on a holiday like Holi also contributed the ticket sales but numbers only picked up towards the evening.

Kesari marks Akshay Kumar's second highest Day 1 collections after Gold (Rs 25 crore).

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave it three stars and wrote: "With Akshay Kumar doing the heavy lifting with unwavering enthusiasm, the star's fans will find it easy to get into the swing of this tale of extraordinary courage in the face of daunting adversity." Akshay Kumar co-stars with Parineeti Chopra in the movie.

