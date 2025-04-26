<i>Kesari Chapter 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore-Mark

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kesari Chapter 2 saw a slight box office growth on its second Friday. The film earned Rs 4.15 crore on Day 8, bringing total to Rs 50.25 crore. The Hindi occupancy for the film was 14.9% overall across various shows.

Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 experienced a slight growth at the box office on its second Friday.

On Day 8, the courtroom drama amassed Rs 4.15 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.9%.

Breaking it down - morning shows had 6.39%, afternoon shows witnessed 12.39%, evening shows clocked 13.65% and night shows peaked at 27.16%.

With this, Kesari Chapter 2 breached the Rs 50 crore mark. The film's total domestic collection now stands at Rs 50.25 crore, the report added.

On Friday, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a note on X analysing Kesari Chapter 2's week 1 collection. He claimed that the film has "performed well" overseas.

Taran wrote, "Kesari Chapter 2 has performed very well in international markets during its opening week... North America and Australia have emerged as the top-performing territories. The *Week 1* total is notably higher than that of Akshay Kumar's previous films."

Sharing the numbers, he added, "OVERSEAS *Week 1* total: $ 2.70 million [Rs 23.06 cr] #USA: $ 640,400, #Canada: $ 590,110, #UK + #Ireland: $ 325,650, #UAE + #GCC: $ 525,500, #Australia: $ 365,380, #NZ + #Fiji: $ 81,160, ROW: $ 171,800."

Inspired by true events, Kesari Chapter 2 delves into the aftermath of the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the relentless quest for justice led by C Sankaran Nair, a distinguished lawyer and former President of the Indian National Congress.

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the film also features Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill, a determined female barrister who partners with Nair in his pursuit of justice. R Madhavan plays Neville McKinley, a brilliant lawyer in the film. Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, and Alexx O'Nell are also part of the project.

Kesari Chapter 2 is produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.