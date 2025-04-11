Advertisement

Akshay Kumar Reacts To Jaya Bachchan's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Remark: "If I Had Made A Mistake..."

Akshay Kumar addressed the media at a promotional event of his upcoming film Kesari: Chapter 2

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Akshay Kumar Reacts To Jaya Bachchan's <i>Toilet: Ek Prem Katha</i> Remark: "If I Had Made A Mistake..."
Akshay Kumar in an old image
New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar reacted to Jaya Bachchan's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha remark at the press meet of Kesari: Chapter 2 in Mumbai. When a journalist told him that Jaya Bachchan disapproved of the film title (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha), Akshay replied, "If she has said so, she is right. If I had made a mistake by making such film, she might be right."

During her recent appearance at the India TV Conclave, Jaya Bachchan questioned the film's title and even called it a "flop."

Jaya Bachchan said, "Just look at the title of the film; I would never go to watch a film with such a name. Yeh, koi naam hai? [Is that really a name?]" 

Jaya Bachchan then turned to the audience and asked if they would be okay with watching a film with such a title. When only a few hands went up, she jokingly added, "Among so many people, hardly four people want to watch the film; it's very sad. Yeh toh flop hai. [It is a flop.]"

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a quirky love story with a strong social message. It follows Keshav (Akshay Kumar), a small-town man who marries Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar). After their wedding, Jaya leaves Keshav's house upon realizing it does not have a toilet. What follows is Keshav's battle against age-old traditions and his family's rigid mindset to build a toilet and win back his wife.

In addition to Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also features Anupam Kher, Divyenndu, Sudhir Pandey and Ayesha Raza Mishra in important roles.

Speaking of Akshay Kumar's new film, Kesari Chapter 2 is based on Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat's book - The Case That Shook The Empire. 

The film's plot revolves around the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the fight for justice led by C Sankaran Nair, a lawyer and former President of the Indian National Congress.

It is set to hit theatres on April 18.

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Akshay Kumar, Akshay Kumar Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar Jaya Bachchan
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now