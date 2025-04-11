Akshay Kumar Reacts To Jaya Bachchan's <i>Toilet: Ek Prem Katha</i> Remark: "If I Had Made A Mistake..."

Akshay Kumar reacted to Jaya Bachchan's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha remark at the press meet of Kesari: Chapter 2 in Mumbai. When a journalist told him that Jaya Bachchan disapproved of the film title (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha), Akshay replied, "If she has said so, she is right. If I had made a mistake by making such film, she might be right."

During her recent appearance at the India TV Conclave, Jaya Bachchan questioned the film's title and even called it a "flop."

Jaya Bachchan said, "Just look at the title of the film; I would never go to watch a film with such a name. Yeh, koi naam hai? [Is that really a name?]"

Jaya Bachchan then turned to the audience and asked if they would be okay with watching a film with such a title. When only a few hands went up, she jokingly added, "Among so many people, hardly four people want to watch the film; it's very sad. Yeh toh flop hai. [It is a flop.]"

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a quirky love story with a strong social message. It follows Keshav (Akshay Kumar), a small-town man who marries Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar). After their wedding, Jaya leaves Keshav's house upon realizing it does not have a toilet. What follows is Keshav's battle against age-old traditions and his family's rigid mindset to build a toilet and win back his wife.

In addition to Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also features Anupam Kher, Divyenndu, Sudhir Pandey and Ayesha Raza Mishra in important roles.

Speaking of Akshay Kumar's new film, Kesari Chapter 2 is based on Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat's book - The Case That Shook The Empire.

The film's plot revolves around the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the fight for justice led by C Sankaran Nair, a lawyer and former President of the Indian National Congress.

It is set to hit theatres on April 18.