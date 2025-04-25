<i>Kesari Chapter 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's Movie Nears Rs 50-Crore Mark

The one-week box office report card of Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is finally here. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film is close to hitting the ₹50-crore mark in the domestic market.

On Day 7, the historical courtroom drama minted ₹3.5 crore, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. With this, Kesari Chapter 2's total collection now stands at ₹46.1 crore.

The report also stated that the film recorded an overall 11.67% Hindi occupancy on April 24. Breaking it down - morning shows had 6.53%, afternoon shows witnessed 10.94%, evening shows clocked 11.23% and night shows peaked at 17.98%.

On Thursday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the Day 6 box office collection of Kesari Chapter 2.

He wrote, “#KesariChapter2 is expected to conclude its first week with collections in the vicinity of ₹ 46 cr+... Positive weekday trends have set the stage for a healthy second weekend, with urban multiplexes, in particular, expected to contribute significantly to the overall total. The absence of any major release until [Thursday] 1 May gives the film an open window to capitalise on.”

Highlighting the figures, the trade analyst added, “#KesariChapter2 [Week 1] Fri 7.84 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 11.70 cr, Mon 4.50 cr, Tue 5.04 cr, Wed 3.78 cr. Total: ₹ 42.94 cr.”

#KesariChapter2 is expected to conclude its first week with collections in the vicinity of ₹ 46 cr+... Positive weekday trends have set the stage for a healthy second weekend, with urban multiplexes, in particular, expected to contribute significantly to the overall total.



The… pic.twitter.com/9K984qaLTk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 24, 2025

Kesari Chapter 2 draws inspiration from the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. Set against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the film traces the powerful story of C Sankaran Nair's courageous legal battle - a landmark moment in India's fight for justice during British rule.

Akshay Kumar leads the cast as Justice Chettur Sankaran Nair. R Madhavan portrays Advocate Neville McKinley, while Ananya Panday plays Dilreet Gill. Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day and Alexx O'Nell are also part of the project.

Kesari Chapter 2 has been jointly bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Cape of Good Films.