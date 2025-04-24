<i>Kesari 2</i> Director Defends Ananya Panday's Performance Amidst Backlash: "I Would Like To Look At The Love She Is Getting"

Kesari 2, helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi and led by Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, was released in theatres on April 18, 2025. The film is based on the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, which took place on April 13, 1919.

While the film fraternity has shown their support to the cast of the film for their performances, the movie has opened up to mixed reactions from the audience.

Ananya Panday is once again facing backlash from a certain section of the audience, but director Karan Singh Tyagi disagreed as he defended his lead actress.

The Kesari 2 director told News18, "The audiences have given her character so much love that I would like to look at the positive. I would like to look at the love that she's getting. Two days ago, there was a screening in Hyderabad. Some people sent me videos from there. The audience was clapping at her entry scene. She was one female lawyer in a room filled with men. And that in itself is the perfect response to all the negative comments."

Speaking of the disadvantages of social media and how it only spreads negativity now, Karan added, "That's the age we are living in. People jump to conclusions very easily. There are clickbait headlines written, but as they say, kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna (people love to talk). We just have to put our heads down and work. I'm all for dissent and criticism because that gives you the opportunity to learn. But I see very unnecessary hate on social media today, which tends to become toxic at times. It's tragic! This is the ill-effect of social media and we have to learn to live it with."

Karan concluded by praising Ananya's dedication. He also revealed that it was her performance in Gehraiyaan that impressed him and that led him to cast her in Kesari Chapter 2.

Karan Singh Tyagi was mighty impressed by her dedication and added how Ananya underwent a year-long training on improving her dialect and mannerisms as she got into the character of Dilreet Gill, a female lawyer for the film.

