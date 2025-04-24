<i>Kesari</i> Chapter 2 Day 6 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Inches Closer To Rs 50 Crore

Kesari Chapter 2, led by Akshay Kumar, arrived in theatres on April 18. The historical drama, also featuring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in pivotal roles, is inching towards the Rs 45-crore club.

On Day 6 (April 23), Kesari Chapter 2 minted Rs 3.5 crore at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk. After this, the film's total box office collection stands at Rs 42.5 crore. In the Hindi market, the movie witnessed an occupancy rate of 11.81 percent on its first Wednesday, added the report.

The morning shows registered a modest 6.47 percent occupancy, while the afternoon screenings recorded a slight increase to 11.74 percent. Evening shows stood at 11.52 percent and night shows peaked at 17.5 percent.

Kesari Chapter 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Kesari, headlined by Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra. The second installment, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, explores the events that followed the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which took place on April 13, 1919.

Akshay Kumar plays the role of a fearless lawyer, C Sankaran Nair, who is determined to bring justice to the victims. Kesari Chapter 2 is produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape Of Good Films.

Ahead of Kesari Chapter 2's premiere, the makers hosted a special screening in Mumbai. Akshay Kumar and his wifeTwinkle Khanna, were in attendance. During the event, the actor requested fans not to miss the first 10 minutes of the film.

Akshay Kumar, in a media interaction, said, “When you come to watch this film, do not miss the beginning. It is one of the most important films. The first 10 minutes of this film are the most important thing. I am sure that this film will reach you through your camera. The people who have decided to watch this film will know that this film has not been late. It has come at the right time. And the 10 minutes of this film start from there." Click here to know more.