<i>Kesari Chapter 2</i>: Akshay Kumar Urges Fans Not To Miss "First 10 Minutes"

Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday's Kesari Chapter 2 has released in theatres today. Ahead of the release, the makers hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. Akshay Kumar arrived at the screening with wife Twinkle Khanna. Akshay Kumar requested fans not to miss the first 10 minutes of the film during a media interaction.

While speaking to the media, Akshay said, "When you come to watch this film, don't miss the beginning. It is one of the most important films. The first 10 minutes of this film are the most important thing. I am sure that this film will reach you through your camera. The people who have decided to watch this film will know that this film has not come late. It has come at the right time. And the 10 minutes of this film starts from there."

On April 15, ahead of its release, the much-anticipated film Kesari: Chapter 2 had its grand premiere in Delhi. The special screening was attended by several prominent political leaders and dignitaries.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Kumar appealed to everyone not to use their phones and to carefully listen to the dialogues of the film. He stated, "I humbly request you all to please keep your phones in your pockets and listen to every dialogue of this film. It will mean a lot. If you try to check your Instagram during the movie, it will be a humiliation for the film. So I request everyone to keep their phones away."

The film revisits one of the darkest chapters in Indian history, the April 13, 1919, Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar plays the real-life character of C. Sankaran Nair, a fearless lawyer who took on the British Raj in a legal battle to bring justice to the victims.