<i>Kesari</i> Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's Film Inches Closer To Rs 40 Crore Mark

Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 continues its steady run at the box office. On day 5, the film minted Rs 4.75 crore, reported Sacnilk.

The historical drama saw an overall 23.25% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday, April 22, the report said. The film had 16.66% bookings in the morning shows, 30.97% in the afternoon shows, 36.38% occupancy in the evening shows and 41.89% in the night shows.

The gross earnings of Kesari Chapter 2 now stand at Rs 38.75 crore, the report added.

According to film critic Taran Adarsh, Kesari Chapter 2 performed well at the box office on its first "make-or-break Monday."

In a post shared on X, he wrote, "#KesariChapter2 is decent on its make-or-break Monday, with urban multiplexes showing better occupancy from evening onwards. While the opening day benefitted from the #GoodFriday holiday, the Monday hold is a positive sign... However, considering the unanimous praise the film has been receiving, the Monday numbers should have been stronger."

Talking about the Tuesday numbers, he added, "The #BlockbusterTuesdays initiative – pioneered by major chains including PIC, with ticket prices starting at just ₹ 99 – is expected to give a boost to footfalls [Tuesday]. A steady run across weekdays is now essential. #KesariChapter2 [Week 1] Fri 7.84 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 11.70 cr, Mon 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 34.12 cr."

Kesari Chapter 2 is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape Of Good Films. The film explores the untold story behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the fight for justice led by C Sankaran Nair, played by Akshay Kumar.

The cast also includes R Madhavan, Ananya Panday, Alexx O'Nell, and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. Released on April 18, Kesari Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film Kesari.