<i>Kesari Chapter 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses Rs 15 Crore Mark

The historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2, featuring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, opened with modest collections at the box office.

The film garnered Rs 7.75 crore on its opening Friday, followed by a slight improvement on Saturday with Rs 9.50 crore, bringing its two-day domestic total to Rs 17.25 crore.

On Saturday, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 25.78% across 3,723 shows nationwide. Chennai led with the highest occupancy at 56% across 45 shows, while Bengaluru followed with 43.25% for 246 shows. Hyderabad registered 37.75% occupancy from 147 shows, Mumbai saw 22.50% across 749 shows, and Delhi-NCR recorded 29.25% for 899 shows.

Kesari Chapter 2 is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape Of Good Films.

The film also features Regina Cassandra and Alexx O'Nell in significant roles alongside the main cast.

The film, made reportedly on a budget of Rs 150 crore, stars Akshay Kumar as legendary lawyer C. Sankaran Nair and explores the untold story behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The incident, which occurred on April 13, 1919, during the festival of Baisakhi in Amritsar, is considered one of the darkest chapters in India's colonial history.

Thousands had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh to peacefully protest against the Rowlatt Act and demand the release of leaders Dr. Satyapal and Dr. Saifuddin Kitchlew.

British officer Brigadier General Reginald Dyer ordered his troops to open fire on the unarmed crowd without warning.

According to the Ministry of Culture, 1,650 rounds were fired, and the shooting stopped only when the ammunition ran out. While British records stated 291 people died, Indian estimates suggest over 500 casualties.

Kesari 2 follows the 2019 film Kesari, which depicted the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army fought against 10,000 Pashtun tribesmen. The first film starred Parineeti Chopra in a key role.