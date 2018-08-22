Kerala Floods: Sushant Singh Rajput Donates Rs 1 Crore On Behalf Of A Fan. Details Here

Highlights
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput found a spot on Wednesday's trends list after he donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for flood-hit Kerala. Sushant has donated the money on behalf of a fan who had tagged the actor in a comment and wrote, "Sushant Singh Rajput, I don't have money but I want to donate for the flood. How can I donate? Please tell me." Sushant soon responded in kind and wrote that he'll donate in his name and make sure that it reaches to the people in need. Later, Sushant posted a screenshot of his contribution, along with the Instagram conversation he had with the fan.
"As promised, my friend, @subhamranjan66, what you wanted to do, has been done. You made me do this, so be extremely proud of yourself. You delivered exactly when it was needed. Lots and lots of love. Fly. Cheers," Sushant captioned his post, adding the hashtag, 'My Kerala.'
On social media, several prominent celebrities have urged their fans and followers to help people in Kerala. The state has been flooded for over two weeks now. Many of them have also donated to the relief funds for rescue and rehabilitation. Over 200 people have died and almost a million have been displaced due to the flood.
Gold actor Kunal Kapoor has also raised about Rs 1.5 crore through his crowdfunding website Ketto. The money will be used to help NGOs and organisations working in Kerala.
Thank you for helping us raise over One Crore to help NGO's and organisations that are working tirelessly in trying to rescue and rehabilitate people. There is still an urgent urgent need for food, medical and basic supplies. Pls continue the support, spread the word. We all need to get together and collectively make a difference. Every contribution at this point will go a long way! Please visit keralafloods.ketto.org Repost @varantonio with @get_repost @kettoindia KERALAFLOODS.KETTO.ORG
Meanwhile, due to Kerala floods, Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai postponed his wedding to help rescue the locals in his hometown Nannoor. Actress Richa Chadha, who co-stars with Rajeev in forthcoming film Shakeela, revealed his story on Instagram.
My friend and costar in #Shakeela , @rajeev_govinda_pillai postponed his wedding, which was to happen three days ago, in order to help out in rescue efforts in his hometown of Nannoor , Kerala. They made rafts, carried boats by road to the low lying areas, made good use of all the muscle. Bravo! . . . . . . . . . PS- apart from obvious resourceful-ness, helpfulness, I think this is when fitness comes in handy. When you're strong, agile, you can be of use in adverse conditions. The young men and the fishermen in this town worked till late in the night to save people from the rising water.
On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput is currently filming Kizie Aur Manny, the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Fault In Their Stars.