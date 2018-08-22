Kerala Floods: Sushant Singh Rajput Donates Rs 1 Crore On Behalf Of A Fan. Details Here

Sushant Singh Rajput photographed in Mumbai

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput found a spot on Wednesday's trends list after he donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for flood-hit Kerala. Sushant has donated the money on behalf of a fan who had tagged the actor in a comment and wrote, "Sushant Singh Rajput, I don't have money but I want to donate for the flood. How can I donate? Please tell me." Sushant soon responded in kind and wrote that he'll donate in his name and make sure that it reaches to the people in need. Later, Sushant posted a screenshot of his contribution, along with the Instagram conversation he had with the fan.

"As promised, my friend, @subhamranjan66, what you wanted to do, has been done. You made me do this, so be extremely proud of yourself. You delivered exactly when it was needed. Lots and lots of love. Fly. Cheers," Sushant captioned his post, adding the hashtag, 'My Kerala.'

On social media, several prominent celebrities have urged their fans and followers to help people in Kerala. The state has been flooded for over two weeks now. Many of them have also donated to the relief funds for rescue and rehabilitation. Over 200 people have died and almost a million have been displaced due to the flood.

Gold actor Kunal Kapoor has also raised about Rs 1.5 crore through his crowdfunding website Ketto. The money will be used to help NGOs and organisations working in Kerala.

Meanwhile, due to Kerala floods, Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai postponed his wedding to help rescue the locals in his hometown Nannoor. Actress Richa Chadha, who co-stars with Rajeev in forthcoming film Shakeela, revealed his story on Instagram.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput is currently filming Kizie Aur Manny, the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Fault In Their Stars.