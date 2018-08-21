Kerala Showing 'Monumental Strength' On Road To Recovery: Chief Minister

The government declared the devastating floods in Kerala a "calamity of severe nature".

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the government for additional help as Kerala deals with the aftermath of the worst floods the state has seen in a century. The state is now bracing for the mammoth task of the reconstruction of destroyed homes and roads. 237 people have died since August 8 and over 10 lakh people have been displaced, the Chief Minister said. With the red alert called off and water levels on the streets and in homes receding, the Navy has scaled down its rescue operations it started 12 days ago. The Chief Minister said that the rescue efforts will not be stopped until the last person stranded is brought out. The state has suffered a loss of nearly Rs 20,000 crore because of the devastating floods.