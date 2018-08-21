Kerala Showing 'Monumental Strength' On Road To Recovery: Chief Minister

The government declared the devastating floods in Kerala a "calamity of severe nature".
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the government for additional help as Kerala deals with the aftermath of the worst floods the state has seen in a century. The state is now bracing for the mammoth task of the reconstruction of destroyed homes and roads. 237 people have died since August 8 and over 10 lakh people have been displaced, the Chief Minister said. With the red alert called off and water levels on the streets and in homes receding, the Navy has scaled down its rescue operations it started 12 days ago. The Chief Minister said that the rescue efforts will not be stopped until the last person stranded is brought out. The state has suffered a loss of nearly Rs 20,000 crore because of the devastating floods.
Here are the top 10 updates on Kerala flood relief efforts:
- "The centre said they will make all necessary requirements available to us but in today's situation what is most needed is the necessary help, equivalent to the total damages caused so far," Mr Vijayan said.
- Mr Vijayan will hold an all-party meet today to take stock of the situation.
- "Kerala is exhibiting monumental strength to bounce back from this tragedy, and anyone who is trying to disrupt it will face serious consequences," Mr Vijayan tweeted.
- The Union Home Ministry declared the devastating floods in Kerala a "calamity of severe nature". The Chief Minister said there has been demands from various quarters to declare the floods as a national calamity.
- The threat of disease is now a key concern, given the lack of clean drinking water. Animal carcasses and mosquitoes raise the risks. The health ministry has set up 3,700 medical camps across the state and put six specialized medical teams on standby.
- The state's water authority and electricity board are trying to restore supply in areas that have been without power and tap water for days.
- In worst-hit areas such parts of Thrissur and in Chengannur, rescuers are searching houses for bodies of people who died after being trapped in fast-rising floodwater. "They didn't think that it would rise this high - 10 to 15 feet at some places - when the initial warnings were issued," said Ashraf Ali KM, who is leading the search at Mala town in Thrissur.
- The Chief Minister called on the people of Kerala to observe austerity and avoid extravagance in this hour of crisis. He requested people to donate generously to the state government's relief fund.
- With the Kochi airport closed till August 26, commercial flight operations started from the navy airstrip in Kochi on Monday and trains started running between state capital Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, 200 km away.
(Kerala has to rebuild itself after the worst floods in over a century. Hundreds have died and lakhs are homeless. Here is how you can help.)