Kerala Floods Live Updates: Focus Shifts To Rehabilitation, Spread Of Disease A Key Concern

Kerala rains have finally let up and the major concern right now is to check the spread of disease.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 21, 2018 08:58 IST
Floods in Kerala: The spread of diseases is a major concern, owing to the lack of clean drinking water.

Efforts to restore lives back to normalcy are underway in flood-battered Kerala. On Monday, the first commercial flight landed at the INS Garuda Naval Base in Kochi. Phone connectivity and ATM services have been restored in most of the areas. Kerala's revenue minister E Chandrasekharan said they were gradually winding down rescue ops and concentrating more on rehabilitation efforts. The state's water authority and electricity board are trying to restore supply in areas that have been without power and tap water for days.

The spread of diseases is a major concern, owing to the non-availability of clean drinking water. The health ministry has set up 3,700 medical camps across the state and put six specialized medical teams on standby. Trains had earlier delivered RO purifiers and drinking water to the state. As for people still trapped, Drones are being used to assist in reaching people trapped in areas not easily accessible. 

Aug 21, 2018
08:58 (IST)

Aug 21, 2018
08:53 (IST)
Amid the ongoing rescue efforts, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had warned against the spread of misinformation. 

An ex-serviceman was charged for allegedly spreading false information on flood relief work carried out by the government and the military. Unni Nair, working at a firm which takes in retired army personnel, has been booked for spreading false information on the ongoing relief work, the police said.

The man posted a video message on social media, which went viral, soon after which the army tweeted "Imposter wearing Army combat uniform in video spreading disinformation about rescue & relief efforts. Every effort by all & #IndianArmy aimed to overcome this terrifying human tragedy (sic)". Read

Aug 21, 2018
08:41 (IST)
Kerala Floods: "Don't Have Words": Kerala Family's Devastating Homecoming After Floods
Kerala flood: The scale of devastation after Kerala's worst floods in a century is emerging as families return to their homes after days in relief camps. Suresh John and his family left their two-storey house in Chalakudi when the floodwaters rose 10 feet, almost submerging the building. They were forced to leave the dog."
Aug 21, 2018
08:31 (IST)
The centre declared the devastating floods in Kerala a "calamity of severe nature" as the state braced for the gigantic task of reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure and rehabilitation of lakhs of people rendered homeless. 

Aug 21, 2018
08:26 (IST)
Visit special page on Kerala for the latest stories, updates and where, what how to donate. 
Aug 21, 2018
08:23 (IST)
Kerala government has called for an all-party meeting over flood situation in the state at 4 pm today in Thiruvananthapuram.

Aug 21, 2018
08:21 (IST)
Kerala Floods: Train Services Partially Restored In Flood-Affected Kerala
Kerala Floods: The train services in Kayankulam-Kottayam- Ernakulam and Palakkad-Shoranur-Kozhikkode sections have been resumed."
