Kerala Floods Live Updates: Focus Shifts To Rehabilitation, Spread Of Disease A Key Concern

Efforts to restore lives back to normalcy are underway in flood-battered Kerala. On Monday, the first commercial flight landed at the INS Garuda Naval Base in Kochi. Phone connectivity and ATM services have been restored in most of the areas. Kerala's revenue minister E Chandrasekharan said they were gradually winding down rescue ops and concentrating more on rehabilitation efforts. The state's water authority and electricity board are trying to restore supply in areas that have been without power and tap water for days.

The spread of diseases is a major concern, owing to the non-availability of clean drinking water. The health ministry has set up 3,700 medical camps across the state and put six specialized medical teams on standby. Trains had earlier delivered RO purifiers and drinking water to the state. As for people still trapped, Drones are being used to assist in reaching people trapped in areas not easily accessible.

