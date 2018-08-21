Kerala Floods Live Updates: Focus Shifts To Rehabilitation, Spread Of Disease A Key Concern

Efforts to restore lives back to normalcy are underway in flood-battered Kerala. On Monday, the first commercial flight landed at the INS Garuda Naval Base in Kochi. Phone connectivity and ATM services have been restored in most of the areas. Kerala's revenue minister E Chandrasekharan said they were gradually winding down rescue ops and concentrating more on rehabilitation efforts. The state's water authority and electricity board are trying to restore supply in areas that have been without power and tap water for days.
The spread of diseases is a major concern, owing to the non-availability of clean drinking water. The health ministry has set up 3,700 medical camps across the state and put six specialized medical teams on standby. Trains had earlier delivered RO purifiers and drinking water to the state. As for people still trapped, Drones are being used to assist in reaching people trapped in areas not easily accessible.
Here are the live updates on Kerala floods:
Locate a missing person in Kerala. Check numbers for various phone networks
Locate a missing person. Dial 1948 from your @BSNLCorporate@airtelindia@VodafoneIN numbers and 18008939999 from @reliancejio#KeralaFloods2018#KeralaFloods#KeralaFloodReliefpic.twitter.com/riLMsDNK3l- NDMA India (@ndmaindia) August 21, 2018
Kerala flood: The scale of devastation after Kerala's worst floods in a century is emerging as families return to their homes after days in relief camps. Suresh John and his family left their two-storey house in Chalakudi when the floodwaters rose 10 feet, almost submerging the building. They were forced to leave the dog."
Kerala Floods: The train services in Kayankulam-Kottayam- Ernakulam and Palakkad-Shoranur-Kozhikkode sections have been resumed."