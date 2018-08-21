Crocodile, Snakes Take Over Kerala's Flooded Homes

At Chalakudy in Kerala's Thrissur, a man was stunned to see a new occupant in his house: a crocodile

People returning to flood-battered homes in Kerala from relief camps have found them being invaded by snakes, other reptiles and insects.

At Chalakudy in Kerala's Thrissur district, a man who returned on Monday night to check the condition of his house was stunned to see a new occupant- a crocodile.

Taken aback, he quickly caught the crocodile with the help of his neighbours and bound it with ropes.

Thrissur is one of the most affected districts, with the others being Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Wayanad, in the worst flooding that the state has seen in nearly a century.

The disaster has killed nearly 400, left over a million people homeless and caused unprecedented destruction to both private and public property.

Mustafa, a snake catcher, is a busy man in Malappuram. Since the waters began to recede in the past two days, he has caught over 100 snakes from homes.

"It's quite natural that when floods come, snakes come with it and so do other insects from overflowing ponds and rivers. People who return to clean up their homes should be careful and not put their hands into shoes, under cracked tiles or in wet firewood," he said.

A hospital in Angamaly in Ernakuam district is treating 52 persons for snakebites.

Reports from Pathanamthitta said that several people who came to clean their homes fled after seeing the snakes.

The Kerala government has announced the provision of adequate anti-venom drugs at all the affected places.