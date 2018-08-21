Train Services Partially Restored In Flood-Affected Kerala

Kerala Floods: The train services in Kayankulam-Kottayam- Ernakulam and Palakkad-Shoranur-Kozhikkode sections have been resumed.

All India | | Updated: August 21, 2018 07:22 IST
Special train services have been started via Trivandrum, Tirunelvel and Madurai .

Trivandrum: 

The train services which had shut down following the non-stop rainfall in Kerala, have been partially restored.

Trivandrum- Ernakulam section was also connected by passenger Special Trains for the flood period.

Heavy damages caused by the floods in Aluva- Thrissur, Thrissur-Shoranur, Kayamkulam-Kottayam- Ernakulam Shoranur-Tirur, Shoranur- Palakkad routes have been fixed.

Few special trains were started via Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and Madurai to Chennai, Egmore, Howarah, Gorakhpur, Bhubaneswar routes to evacuate stranded people.

The traffic in Aluva- Thrissur, Thrissur-Shoranur sections was also restored.

Apart from the flood-affected areas, the Southern Railway had begun running 159 Express trains and 11 passenger trains connecting Kerala to the rest of the states from August 16-18.

Kerala has been facing the worst flooding in a century. The number of deaths, ever since the monsoon season began this year, has crossed 200.

(Kerala has to rebuild itself after the worst floods in over a century. Hundreds have died and lakhs are homeless. Here is how you can help.)

