Train Services Partially Restored In Flood-Affected Kerala

Special train services have been started via Trivandrum, Tirunelvel and Madurai .

The train services which had shut down following the non-stop rainfall in Kerala, have been partially restored.

The train services in Kayankulam-Kottayam- Ernakulam and Palakkad-Shoranur-Kozhikkode sections have been resumed.

Trivandrum- Ernakulam section was also connected by passenger Special Trains for the flood period.

Heavy damages caused by the floods in Aluva- Thrissur, Thrissur-Shoranur, Kayamkulam-Kottayam- Ernakulam Shoranur-Tirur, Shoranur- Palakkad routes have been fixed.

Few special trains were started via Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and Madurai to Chennai, Egmore, Howarah, Gorakhpur, Bhubaneswar routes to evacuate stranded people.

Advertisement

The traffic in Aluva- Thrissur, Thrissur-Shoranur sections was also restored.

Apart from the flood-affected areas, the Southern Railway had begun running 159 Express trains and 11 passenger trains connecting Kerala to the rest of the states from August 16-18.