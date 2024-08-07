Keerthy Suresh On Jr NTR: "I Thought We Would Make A Great Pair"

Did you know Keerthy Suresh wishes to share screen space with RRR star Jr NTR? Speaking to Gulte, Keerthy recalled her first encounter with the Telugu superstar at the audio launch of her 2018 film Mahanati. She said, "I saw Jr NTR garu for the first time at Mahanati audio launch. I thought we would make a great pair to work on a film together. On the release day of Mahanati, NTR Sir hosted a success party for the team at his residence. He was sweet, fun and energetic.”

Keerthy Suresh made her acting debut as a child artist in 2000 with the Malayalam film Pilots. Since then, she has been unstoppable, appearing in dozens of movies such as Paambhu Sattai, Penguin, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Sarkaru Vaari Paata. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Savitri in the Telugu film Mahanati. Last year, the actress lifted the trophy for Best Actress (Telugu) at the Filmfare South Awards for her role in Dasara. The Srikanth Odela directorial featured Keerthy opposite Nani. The two have also appeared together in the 2017 film Nenu Local.

Earlier, in an interview with Cinema Vikatan, Keerthy Suresh shared how she shares a close bond with Nani and his family. She said, “Nani and I are quite close; he's so passionate about cinema, improvising on set. Whenever I go to Hyderabad, his mom feeds me punugulu (snack). I share a good equation with his father, wife and son, too. He used to talk to me as if I were his girlfriend when he was younger.”

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the Tamil film Siren. Up next, she has many exciting projects in the pipeline including Raghu Thatha, Revolver Rita, Kannivedi and Baby John.