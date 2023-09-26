Keeping Up With Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha - See Delhi Pics

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra at the Delhi airport. (courtesy: parineetichopra_obsession)

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha checked into Delhi on Monday and they did it in style. The couple were all smiles at the Delhi airport. Parineeti Chopra was pretty as ever in a bright yellow (almost verging on green) outfit. Raghav Chadha was dressed in a kurta-pajama set that he wore with a printed jacket. The couple were all smiles. They made their first appearance as a married couple in Udaipur on Monday afternoon (more on that later). Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's big, fat wedding took place in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The guest list mostly included Mr Chadha's political colleagues. The bride squad included Sania Mirza and Manish Malhotra, who also designed Parineeti's bridal lehenga.

See Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's new photos here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha flew out of Udaipur on Monday afternoon. They posed at the airport before flying out to Delhi. Parineeti Chopra paired denims with a pink top. Her husband complemented her in white shirt and trousers.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared dreamy pictures from their wedding on Monday morning and they captioned it, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other... Our forever begins now."

Check out Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding photos here:

A brief timeline of the couple's love story - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dating rumours started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by a couple of appearances at the airport together. They were also spotted at an IPL match together. They made their relationship official with an engagement ceremony in May this year. The wedding and the reception took place in Udaipur over the weekend.