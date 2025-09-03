<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Amitabh Bachchan Bought A Watch For His Father With First Salary But...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 continues to entertain audiences not just with its quiz format but also with the stories and personal experiences that Amitabh Bachchan shares. In Tuesday's episode, the megastar opened up about a touching memory from his early years, leaving both the audience and contestants emotional.

Big B recalled what he did with his very first salary when he was working in Kolkata. He said, “I had thought of getting a saree for my mother and get a watch for my father. I was working in Kolkata back then. So as soon as I got my salary, I took leave from office and left for home. I took a train and after reaching home, I gave the saree to my mom and the watch to my father.”

Sharing how the watch got stolen, Amitabh Bachchan added, “I thought when he would open the box my father would be happy. But when he opened the box, there was no watch. I realised, I would stay with 5-6 other boys in the same room and the house help stole it. I can't tell you I was so upset that day. I promised myself to work so hard that I can buy my father not one but 10 watches.”

Meanwhile, the quiz show kept up its excitement. Contestant Saket Agarwal, an HR Manager from Mumbai, played with confidence and did not use a lifeline until the 7th question. When he reached the ₹5 lakh question, he decided to quit the game, walking away with ₹3 lakh.

After his exit, Amay Vinayak Deshpande, a management consultant from Pune, took the hot seat. Playing with focus, Amay quickly climbed up the money ladder and had already secured ₹5 lakh when the episode's timer ended. He will return as the rollover contestant in the next episode, ready to aim higher.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, which premiered on August 11, airs every Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.