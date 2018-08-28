Kaun Banega Crorepati: Salman Khan, You Are Welcome To Host The Show. Love, Amitabh Bachchan

(courtesy srbachchan)

Can we expect an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati with Salman Khan asking questions? Because Amitabh Bachchan is A-Ok with it, reported news agency PTI. In a recent press conference, Big B welcomed his Baghban co-star to host the show and said: "I welcome Salman to host the show," reported PTI. Amitabh Bachchan's statement was a response to what Salman recently hoped for on reality show Dus Ka Dum. In a recent episode, Salman confessed that he would love to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, which has traditionally been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan for eight seasons now. Big B will return as the host for the 10th season of the show, which premieres on September 3.

Meanwhile, Big B was also asked if his granddaughter Aaradhya is aware of Kaun Banega Crorepati's popularity and he said: "She knows that there is a show called KBC. She loves the title music and can identity it. But I've not played this game with her. Though it's a good idea."

Amitabh Bachchan joined the renewed sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati earlier this month and shared about his delight of having returned to a familiar setting with a blog post, in which he wrote: "Back to the lights and hot seats and the eager contestants of this season's KBC." Big B also added a note for the show's crew: "The masters of the show always backing up with the expertise of the master of the game... Babu... giving personal attention and support."

The teaser of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which has been jointly created by Nitesh Tiwari and his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, released in July.

