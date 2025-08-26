<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Two Contestants, Two Questions, Can You Answer Them Both?

Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its 17th season, with Amitabh Bachchan resuming his duties as everyone's favourite quiz master. On the August 25 episode of the quiz-based reality show, contestants Sanket Rewankar and Deepak took the hot seat following the Fast Finger Round.

Sanket Rewankar got stuck on the history-related 9th question. It was, "Which of these empires was established in 1336 by two brothers?"

The options were "A. Vijayanagar B. Chola C. Mamluk and D. Satvahan."

The contestant chose option C. Mamluk, which was incorrect. The correct answer was option A. Vijayanagar.

The Vijayanagara Empire was founded in 1336 by two brothers, Harihara I and Bukka Raya I, also known as the Sangama brothers. They established the empire under the guidance of the sage Vidyaranya after repeated invasions by the Delhi Sultanate.

Soon, Vijayanagara, present-day Hampi in Karnataka, grew into a thriving center of trade, culture, and temples and architecture. It flourished for three centuries and reached its peak power and prosperity during the rule of Krishnadevaraya.

At first, Sanket Rewankar used the Audience Poll lifeline, but since it received almost equal votes, the contestant decided to go with the 50-50 lifeline. He was still unable to choose the right answer and had to return home with Rs 25,000.

Coming to Deepak, he was able to answer 12 questions correctly but failed in the 13th one, worth Rs 25 lakhs.

The question was, "In which city was the first pilot project of issuing photo identity cards for voters in India started in 1960?"

The options were "A. Chennai B. Mumbai C. Kolkata and D. Delhi."

Deepak quit the game at this point, but not before bagging Rs 12.50 lakhs.

The correct answer was option C. Kolkata.

The Election Commission of India in Kolkata launched its first pilot project of issuing photo identity cards to voters in 1960. This step aimed to curb electoral malpractices. Eventually, the system evolved into today's EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) system.

Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered on August 11.