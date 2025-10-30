Mahhi Vij Threatens Legal Action Against Those Spreading "False Narratives" About Her Marriage With Jay Bhanushali

Actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have found themselves at the centre of online speculation after rumours surfaced claiming that the couple had separated following 14 years of marriage.

What's Happening

Mahhi has now issued a strong clarification, calling the reports untrue and warning of legal consequences for those spreading misinformation.

The controversy began when an Instagram page shared a post alleging that Jay and Mahhi had finalised their divorce between July and August 2025.

The post even included details about the supposed custody arrangement of their three children, quickly gaining traction online and sparking discussions about the couple's relationship.

Responding directly to the viral post, Mahhi commented, "Don't post false narratives. I'll take legal action against this."

She later doubled down on her response through her Instagram Stories, asking people not to circulate unverified claims about her personal life.



Background

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, who married in 2010, are among television's most well-known couples. According to some close acquaintances, the two have reportedly been living separately for a while, with differences said to have developed between them over the years.

Earlier this year, Mahhi addressed the ongoing divorce rumours during her appearance on The Male Feminist podcast.

Speaking candidly, she said, "Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer's fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody's divorce or separation? I see people writing in my comments section, 'Mahi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai.' Then somebody else writes, 'Jay accha hai, Mahi hi aise hai.' They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know?"