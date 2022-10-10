Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Jaya Bachchan Complains About Not Receiving Letters From Amitabh Bachchan. His Reply

Big B and Jaya Bachchan on KBC 14. (courtesy: sonytvofficial)

For Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday (October 11), his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek decided to surprise him on the sets of the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. In a promo video, shared by the Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television, Jaya Bachchan is seen complaining about how her husband Amitabh Bachchan, who always sends handwritten letters and flowers to actors whose performances he likes, has never sent her one. "Maine dekha to nahin hai magar suna hai ki aap jab kisike kaam se prabhaavit hote hain, ye svabhaav se, toh kuchh phool bhejte hai, chitthi bhejte hai. Waise aaj tak mujhe kabhi nahin bheji. Bheji hai? (I have not seen but heard that when you are influenced by some work, or by their nature, you send some flowers and letters to them. But you've never sent me one, have you?)," said Jaya Bachchan.

To this, Amitabh Bachchan replied, "Yeh karyakaram toh sarvajanik horaha hai, yaar yeh galat hai (this show is going, this is wrong)." To this son Abhishek replied,"Nahi, nahi bilkul nahi. Aap agey dekhiye kya kya hota hai (No not at all, you see what happens next)."

Jaya Bachchan married Amitabh Bachchan in June 1973 and they have featured together in films such as Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe and Silsila, among many others. Jaya Bachchan appeared only in a handful of films after the birth of Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. In more recent years, Big B and Jaya appeared together in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and the 2016 film Ki And Ka.

Jaya Bachchan will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.