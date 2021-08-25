Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Episode 3 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Loved Chatting With This Contestant

Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. (Image courtesy: SonyTV)

Highlights The first contestant on tonight's episode was Swati Shrilekha

She is an English teacher from Cuttack, Odisha

The next contestant to make it to the hot seat was Nimisha Ahirwar

The third episode of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 started with host Amitabh Bachchan started the game with Swati Shrilekha, an English teacher from Cuttack, Odisha. She has been teaching for 28 years now and as per Swati, her motto in life is - "Live life every day." On the show, Swati shared that whatever the amount she will win, she will use it to reconstruct her old house in Odisha. She also told Big B that it was her dream to play the quiz game on the show with him. The next contestant to make it to the hot seat was Nimisha Ahirwar, a Sub-Inspector from Madhya Pradesh. She is the first woman sub-inspector of Makronia Nagar in the Sagar district.

While talking to Amitabh Bachchan, Nimisha Ahirwar shared that her father, who served in the army, always inspired her to achieve her dreams and new milestones.

Meanwhile, here are a few questions asked on tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13:

#Who became the first Indian woman to score a hat trick in hockey in Olympics history?

#According to Dharmasutra, Brahma, Daiva, Arsha and Prajapatya are types of what?

#In February 2021, with which country did India sign an MoU for the construction of the Lalander (Shahtoot) Dam?

#According to the Valmiki Ramayana, Sage Kapila burnt sixty thousand sons of which king by the fire of his eyes?

#What is the literal meaning of aasteen in the saying "Aasteen Ka Saanp"?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 premiered on August 23 with Amitabh Bachchan returning to the host's seat. Watch this space for more updates on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.