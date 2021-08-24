Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Episode 2 Written Update: What Amitabh Bachchan Said About Neena Gupta's Book Sach Kahun Toh

Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

Highlights 'KBC 13' premiered on August 23

Dr Neha Bathla was the second contestant of the show

Big B asked a question about Neena Gupta's new book

Tuesday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati began with Amitabh Bachchan greeting roll-over contestant Dr Neha Bathla, who is a veterinary officer from Champawat, Uttarakhand. Mr Bachchan applauded the contestant as she tackled the questions with confidence. However, Dr Neha did seek the help of lifelines on her way to win a prize money of Rs 12,50,000. In an interesting twist on Tuesday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Neena Gupta found a mention in one of the questions - "What's the name of Neena Gupta's autobiography?" Dr Neha was asked and she picked the right answer: "Sach Kahun Toh."

Talking about Neena Gupta's no-filter autobiography, Amitabh Bachchan said that the actress wrote the book: "Dil khol ke (poured her heart out)". Talking about Sach Kahun Toh, Mr Bachchan added that Neena Gupta's book is all about her "ache aur bure din, dukh, dard (good and bad days, ups and downs)."

After Dr Neha's exit, Mr Bachchan continued the episode with the second contestant of the episode Swati Sreelekha from Odissa.

Here are some of the questions from Tuesday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13:

Which of these creatures can climb trees?

Which tropical cyclone hit the Eastern coast of India in May 2021?

Which is the widest river in the world?

Which chemical element is named after a husband wife duo?

In what form is Bharat Mata worshipped in the sanctum sanctorum of the Bharat Mata Mandir situated in the courtyard of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith?

About which pharmaceutical leader has it been said "In Africa, Cipla is a temple and Dr .... is a god"?

Former cricketer Susan Itticheria is the mother if which Commonwealth Games gold medalist?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 premiered on August 23 with Amitabh Bachchan returning to the host's seat. Watch this space for more updates on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.