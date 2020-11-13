Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Episode 35 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes Leander Paes And Dipa Karmakar On The Show

KBC 12: A still from the show. (courtesy dipakarmakarofficial)

Tonight's episode ofKaun Banega Crorepati 12 was extra special. To begin with, the show featured two Karamveers" from the sports world. Secondly, it was a Diwali special episode and the stage was lit-up. The show's host Amitabh Bachchan began the game with yesterday's roll over contestant Sharmila Gargayan, a homemaker from Gujarat. She quit the game after winning Rs 12,50,000. Later, Big B welcomed tennis legend Leander Paes and ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar to the show. Dressed in ethnic wear, they celebrated Diwali with Big B on tonight's Karamveer special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepai 12. They won Rs 12,50,000 in the game.

"Iss Diwali mann ka aangan gyaan se jagmag karna hai" #KBC12 wishes all a happy and prosperous #Diwali. Let the power of knowledge illuminate our lives! @SrBachchanpic.twitter.com/Y2CCwtTQWp — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 13, 2020

During the episode, some of the biggest moments from Leander Paes and ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar's lives were showcased in the form of an audio-visual message. The episode was full of fun-filled moments. When Big B asked Dipa Karmakar if she remembered Leander Paes winning a bronze medal at the Atlanta Olympics 1996, to which she replied, "Sir, I was 3 years old". Soon Leander Paes hilariously replied, "Sir, today she made me feel really old."

In another segment of the show, when Dipa Karmakar was asked about her favourite Bollywood actor, she instantly took Hrithik Roshan's name and added, "Aap toh ho hi," referring to Big B, while Leander Paes stated that it has forever been Amitabh Bachchan for him.

Some of the questions asked in tonight's episode were:

What is the shape of a honeycomb made by bees?

Which of these is not a blood disorder?

Who became the Chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket In India In October 2019?

Which of these mythological characters was also known as Kapidhwaj?

Which film director , whose birth name was Chandramouli Chopra, once worked as an editor for the Urdu newspaper Daily Milap?

Which of these two countries share the longest international land border?

