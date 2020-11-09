Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Episode 31 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Enjoyed Listening To This Contestant's Epic Stories

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of KBC 12 (courtesy srbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan kickstarted a new week on his famous quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 with a new set of contestants. He revealed that the whole week will be Diwali-special. The first contestant of this week to make it to the hot seat was Sunny Khalas, a lecturer from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He was the only one to answer the Fastest Finger First question. Sunny Khalas and Big B had a fun discussion about the contestant's chemistry with his wife. Mr Khalas also revealed he recently welcomed his baby daughter and went on to ask Amitabh Bachchan to suggest a name for her.

Sunny Khalas also shared a funny anecdote about his surname. Big B loved listening to his epic stories. He quit the game and went home with the prize money of Rs 1,60,000.

Ravikant Sahu from Chhattisgarh was the second contestant to play with Amitabh Bachchan in tonight's episode. He is a technician working in South Eastern Coalfields Limited.

Meanwhile, also check out some of the questions asked on tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12:

#According to ancient Hindu scriptures, getting angry with Ganga's uncontrollable flow, which sage drank all of its water up?

#Which metal has the highest known electrical and thermal conductivity of all metals?

#The Olympics, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games are all normally held in intervals of how many years?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 airs on Sony TV at 9 pm from Monday to Friday.

