Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: What Randeep Hooda Felt When Amitabh Bachchan Told Him That He Is A 'Fan' Of His Work

Randeep Hooda and Big B on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. (Image courtesy: randeephooda)

Randeep Hooda, who will soon be making an appearance on the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 as a part of the Karamveer episode, shared a picture with the show's host Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram profile, on Wednesday. The 43-year-old actor, who was clearly very excited to meet Big B on the show, wrote: "Always an inspiring and humbling experience to meet the one and only Amitabh Bachchan saab." In his post, Randeep extensively talked about his fan boy moment and how he was almost speechless when Big B told him that he is a fan of his work. "When he says, 'I'm a fan of your work,' you really don't know where to look and what to say. Thank you sir for the pat on the back," read an excerpt from Randeep Hooda's post.

Randeep Hooda couldn't help but praise but the "megastar" in his post and he added, "He's such a huge part of our collective consciousness as a nation... His performances, his philanthropy, his personality, his untiring dedication to work and of course the sound of his voice are unparalleled."

Take a look at Randeep Hooda's post here:

TheKaun Banega Crorepati Karamveer episode, featuring Randeep Hooda, will air on September 13 (Friday) on Sony Entertainment Television at 9 pm. Randeep Hooda will be the first celebrity to attend the quiz show this season.

Randeep Hooda is best-known for his performances in films like Jannat 2, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Sultan and Kick among others. The actor will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's untitled film, which is the remake of Love Aaj Kal, the film stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Randeep Hooda has also signed Sam Hargrave's Dhaka, co-starring Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Manoj Bajpai, Pankaj Tripathi and Golshifteh Farahani.

