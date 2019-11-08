Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Twitter Wants To #BoycottKBC Over 'Shivaji' Answer Option On Amitabh Bachchan-Hosted Show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Amitabh Bachchan in a still from the show. (Image courtesy: SrBachchan)

Highlights "My respect for the show has taken a huge dip," a Twitter user wrote Sony TV has not issued a statement about the trending hashtag yet KBC is one of the longest running quiz shows in India

The Internet is offended once again, this time by an answer option on an episode of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. The hashtag #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv trended on Friday after upset viewers objected to Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji was listed as answer option D as just Shivaji. The omitting of his title 'Chhatrapati' was compounded by the fact that options A, B and C were listed with their titles - Maharana Pratap, Maharana Ranjit Singh and Rana Sanga. To add further insult to what angry viewers perceived as injury, the question itself styled - correctly - the somewhat divisive figure of Aurangzeb as emperor: "Which of these rulers was the contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb?"

Surrounded by Maharanas and an emperor, the lone Shivaji stands out unstyled and untitled - and sentiments, all too easily hurt these days, have been grievously wounded. "This is painful... and shameful too. This is what we are lacking, Chhatrapati Shivaji did so much and we can't even respect his work? What coming generation going to learn from this?" wrote one Twitter user while another added, "My respect for the show and the anchor has taken a huge dip after I saw that the respectable #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj is denigrated by being called by his first name only." The elevation of Aurangzeb, often seen as one of history's great villains, only seems to have fuelled inflamed tempers.

So far, Sony TV, which airs the game show, has not issued a statement or acknowledged the controversy.

Here are some tweets shared by upset Twitter users:

#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv

This is painful.... and shameful too. This is what we are lacking, Chatrapati Shivaji did so much and we cant even respect his work , what coming generation going to learn from this? pic.twitter.com/SFAyw9zr8l — teena khera (@teenakhera) November 8, 2019

#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv my respect for the show & the anchor has taken a huge dip when i see that the respectable #ChatrapatiShivajiMaharaj is denigrated by being called by first name only & the worst of all Mughal rules aurangzeb being ennobled with such respect @VikasSaraswatpic.twitter.com/9UGJKaz1Tv — Thakur Singh (@cathakursingh) November 8, 2019

#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv



1) KBC serial in Sony Tv shows respect

to Aurangzeb as Mugal sambrat & Shri Chattrapathi Shivaji Maharaj as 'Shivaji' mentioned. We oppose this dis respect of The great hindu king. — Sandhya (@Sandhya48111859) November 8, 2019

@SonyTV

Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is Pride of Nation.

You Should Write his Name Respectfully#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv — MILIND TARAL (@Milind1947) November 8, 2019

Kaun Banega Crorepati, based on British quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, is one of the longest running quiz shows in India. The first season of the show aired in 2000 with Amitabh Bachchan hosting contestants in the 'hot seat.' Except for the show's third season, all chapters of Kaun Banega Crorepati have been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Kaun Banega Crorepati 3 was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

The current 11th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered in August and the jackpot prize money this season is for Rs 7 crore. So far, two contestants have won Rs 1 crore each but no one's hit the jackpot prize yet.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.