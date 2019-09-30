Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Episode 31 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Becomes A Marriage Counselor For This Contestant

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan kick started the Monday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 with a beautiful tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The whole nation will celebrate the birth anniversary of the Father of the nation on October 2 this week. Big B then asked the new set of contestants a Fastest Fingers First question and Mustafa Pardawala, a businessman from Maharashtra, successfully made it to the hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan quickly informed Mustafa about the game rules and started the quiz with him. Unable to answer the first question, Mr Pardawala exhausted his first lifeline - Audience Poll. During the game, Mustafa told Big B how his late father battled cancer for over 11 months and died earlier this year. After playing successfully till the 12th question, Mustafa went home with prize money of Rs 80,000.

Taking the game ahead, Amitabh Bachchan asked the remaining contestants another Fastest Fingers First question, which was based on the SAARC countries. Shivani Dhingra from Rishikesh won the round. When Shivangi asked Big B for some marriage advice, he said that even though he has joined the show as a host, he will become a marriage counselor for her. Amitabh Bachchan will continue the game with Mrs Dhingra on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, take a look at the questions from Monday's episode. Do tell us how many you could answer in the comments section.

#Complete the title of Ajay Devgn's debut film in a lead role, "Phool Aur __"

#In 2019, after talks between the Indian and Saudi Arabian governments, the Indian quota for which pilgrimage site now stands at 2 lakhs per year?

#In which part of the body is insulin synthesized?

#What was presented to Parliament by Piyush Goyal in Feb 2019 and Nirmala Sitharaman in July 2019?

Kaun Banega Crorepati will dedicate this whole week to Mahatma Gandhi. Watch this space for more updates on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11.

