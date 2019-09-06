Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Episode 15 Written Update: This Contestant's First Date Story Cracked Up Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

Highlights First contestant Balaji Saudagar went home with Rs 12,50,000 Big B also hosted Karamveer contestant in tonight's episode He went home with a sum of Rs 12,50,000

As a part of the special Karamveer episode, Amitabh Bachchan hosted Navin Gulia and his wife in tonight's episode ofKaun Banega Crorepati 11. Navin Gulia, an native of Haryana, who happens to be an ex-army officer, an acclaimed author and a social worker, talked about his foundation ADAA (Apni Duniya Apna Aashiyaan) that works towards helping the underprivileged children. Navin, who was accompanied by his wife Deepa Gulia, shared anecdotes about his life that impressed Mr Bachchan. During a segment of the show, the couple shared a story of their first date, when Navin's car got punctured and Deepa had to push it with her hands. Big B was amused by the couple's story and couldn't help but laugh.

Before hosting Karamveer contestant Navin, Big B played the game with yesterday's roll-over contestant Balaji Saudagar Morey from Latur, Maharashtra, who, after exhausting all the lifelines decided to quit the game. He went home with a sun of Rs 12,50,000. For tonight's episode News anchor Richa Anirudh was the expert, who helped all the contestants as a part of the 'Ask The Expert' helpline.

Questions pertaining to science, current issues, sports and politics were largely asked in tonight's episode. Here are some of the questions that the contestants were asked during tonight's episode:

What does 'I' stand for in the RTI Act of 2005?

Where in Haryana would you find an Indian Institute Of Management?

Which of these aircrafts is not a part the Indian Air Force?

Which place became the first in India to host a Paragliding World Cup in 2015?

Who invented the electric telegraph in 1830's?

Watch this space for more Kaun Banega Crorepati 11updates.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.