Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Episode 14 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Spreads Awareness About Depression

Highlights Abhishek Dubey decided to quit the game He went home with a prize of Rs 25,00,000 Balaji Saudagar Morey collected Rs 80,000 in tonight's episode

In tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the show's host Amitabh Bachchan hosted two contestants on the host seat. The first contestant was 19-year-old Abhishek Dubey, who happens to be a zoology student. Besides excelling at the game, Abhishek drew Big B's attention towards the problem of depression and talked about how parents, at times, unknowingly put undue pressure on their kids in order to see them succeed. He also talked about having suffered from depression. During the episode, Big B said that depression is something that anyone and everyone can suffer and that the society must improve its outlook towards it and deal with it in healthy ways.

After using all his lifelines, Abhishek decided to quit the game and he went home whopping prize of Rs 25,00,000. Another occupant of the host seat in tonight's episode was Balaji Saudagar Morey from Latur, Maharashtra. Balaji, who sticks flexes and paintings on billboards, spoke about his profession extensively and the challenges that he has to has constantly face. Balaji collected Rs 80,000 in tonight's episode. He will carry on with the game in tomorrow's episode.

The questions asked in tonight's episode veered between science and technology, sports, entertainment and politics among other topics. TV anchor Neha Batham was the expert for tonight's episode. Some of the questions asked during the course of the episode were:

In the Hindi language, how many days of the week have the word "var" in it?

Which of the following tissues is the human body connects two bones?

What is the name of Chandrayan- 2's router?

Which of these cities became a state capital in India before any of the others?

