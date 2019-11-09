Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Amitabh Bachchan Tweets 'No Disrespect Meant' After Row Over 'Shivaji' Answer Option

Amitabh Bachchan on sets of KBC 11 (courtesy: sonytv)

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 host Amitabh Bachchan tweeted "no disrespect meant at all" after a section of the Internet was offended with the showrunners for referring to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as only 'Shivaji' in the answer options on a recent episode. "No disrespect meant at all... apologies if it has hurt sentiments," tweeted the 77-year-old actor, sharing producer Siddharth Basu's tweet clarifying the show's stance on the matter. On Friday, #Boycott_KBC_SonyTV trended on Twitter after upset viewers objected to Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji being listed as answer option D as just 'Shivaji'. The fact that options A, B and C were listed with their titles - Maharana Pratap, Maharana Ranjit Singh and Rana Sanga - and not option D, upset members of TV viewers, who then started the 'boycott KBC' protest on social media. Soon after on Friday, Sony TV apologised, running a ticker on the Thursday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati , saying the reference was "inaccurate" and that: "We deeply regret the same."

No disrespect meant at all .. apologies if it has hurt sentiments .. https://t.co/ynPav4DYfO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 8, 2019

There was an inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during Wednesday's KBC episode, due to inadvertence. We deeply regret the same and being mindful of the sentiments of our viewers have carried a scroll expressing regret during our episode yesterday. #KBC11pic.twitter.com/FLtSAt9HuN — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Kaun Banega Crorepati producer Siddharth Basu also clarified that the "error" has been rectified along with a video clip, which features the question "Which of these rulers was the contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb?" appearing with the modified answer options. "Missing the title was a regrettable oversight and not deliberate at all as the title had been used while giving the answer to the question. This error has been rectified as below and will available in due course in the episode on Sony," read his tweet.

Missing the title was a regrettable oversight & not deliberate at all as the title had been used while giving the answer to the question. This error has been rectified as below & will available in due course in the episode on @SonyLIV@SonyTVpic.twitter.com/JVG8JgboZW — Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) November 8, 2019

No insult or disrespect whatsoever was intended to the memory of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a question on KBC 11. This season there have been a number of questions which have all used his name with the full title. Apologies for the inadvertent omission of title in the choice pic.twitter.com/4iFYeLyfVd — Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) November 8, 2019

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 airs on Sony TV at the prime time of 9pm every weekday. On Friday's episode, Amitabh Bachchan hosted Sakshi Tanwar and 'Karamveer' Shyam Sunder Paliwal.

