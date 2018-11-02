Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan, Thank You For An Inspiring Episode With Aamir Khan And Jalaluddin Gazi

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights Jalaluddin Gazi runs three schools in the Sundarbans He is a taxi driver He and Aamir won Rs 25 lakh

It's Friday and so, superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who currently hosts the 10th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, invited Jalaluddin Gazi, who runs schools for underprivileged children, and Aamir Khan on the hot seat, under the special segment of the show - Kaun Banega Crorepati Karmaveer. Every Friday, Amitabh Bachchan hosts this segment separately, wherein, he invites some 'heroes' to share their inspiring stories with the society. The Internet was clearly excited to see Aamir Khan on the show with Big B and '#AamirOnKBC' started trending. They are co-stars of forthcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan, which releases on November 8.

Before beginning with the special segment, Big B played the regular game with the contestants and Rohini Pawar from Mumbai won the Fastest Finger First Round. Ms Pawar is preparing for competitive examinations and wanted to earn the maximum amount to support her mother. She lost two lifeline very early and took home only Rs 1.60 lakh.

After the segment with Rohini Pawar got over, Amitabh Bachchan invited Jalaluddin Gazi and Aamir Khan to the show. Mr Gazi runs three schools in the Sundarbans, despite earning his livelihood by driving a taxi. He narrated his story on how he started his life and because of poverty, he couldn't complete his study and was forced to beg. Later, he made his ends meet by becoming a rickshaw driver. One day he met a man who taught him how to drive and so, he then became a cab driver.

Jalaluddin Gazi also added that his dream is now to open a college and wants to see the students become doctors and engineers.

Big B also asked Aamir what made him join Jalaluddin Gazi on the show. Aamir said he wanted to support his cause and urged people also to support him. Their cash prize will be given to Jalaluddin Gazi's trust.

Soon, the game begun. Here are some of the questions Amitabh Bachchan asked them.

Which word was recently added on the name of Mumbai International Airport?

A) Rao B) Peshwa C) Bhosle D) Maharaj

Answer - Maharaj

Who is currently the first citizen of India?

A) Narendra Modi B) Ram Nath Kovind C) Venkaiah Naidu D) Sushma Swaraj

Answer - Ram Nath Kovind

What is the bowling style of the spinner Kuldeep Yadav also known as?

A) Japanman B) Koreaman C) Chinaman D) Thaiman

Answer - Chinaman

Which player was involved in both the longest and the second longest matches ever played at Wimbledon?

A) Kevin Anderson B) John Isner C) Nicolas Mahut D) Mark Knowles

Answer - John Isner

According to the Census of 2011, which is the second most spoken language, as a mother tongue, in India?

A) Marathi B) Gujarati C) Bengali D) Odia

Answer - Bengali

Jalaluddin Gazi and Aamir Khan together won Rs 25 lakh.

During the show, Amitabh Bachchan also revealed interesting things about Aamir Khan. Meanwhile, Aamir revealed the scene he loved from Big B's iconic film Coolie. Jalaluddin Gazi also said the only film he has ever watched is Coolie.

Of working with Amitabh Bachchan in Thugs Of Hindostan, Aamir said, "I was a big fan of him when I entered the industry. It was my dream to work with him. I was so elated when I got to work with him."

He also shared a story from Malta, where they were shooting for the film and said he requested Amitabh Bachchan to watch a film in a theatre without the security. "It was a wonderful experience," Aamir added. He also requested Big B to enact a scene from his film Dhoom 3 and also to say a particular dialogue of Firangi Mallah (Aamir's character in Thugs Of Hindostan).