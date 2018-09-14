Kaun Banega Crorepati 10, Episode 10: Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Neel Ghose And A Great Show

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

It's Friday and so, superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting the 10th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, invited Neel Ghose, Robin Hood Army ke commander (as introduced by Big B) and actress Kajol on the hot seat, under the special segment of the show - KBC Karmaveer. On Fridays, Amitabh Bachchan hosts this segment separately, wherein, the 75-year-old superstar invites some prominent personalities to share their inspiring story with the society. In this episode, Kajol teamed up with Neel Ghose. Meanwhile, the episode started with Thursday's rollover contestant Sonali Dhudal from Maharashtra, who works at a government school in Bhind.

Na woh ummeed rakhte hai kisi paise ki ya shaabaashi ki, unka maksad toh hai sirf logon ki bhuk mitaana. Miliye iss hafte ke humare #KBCKaramveer aur Robin Hood Army ke commander, Neel Ghose se. Dekhiye #KBC aaj raat 9 baje @SrBachchan aur @KajolAtUN ke saath. pic.twitter.com/TYJ3NHOXbh — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 14, 2018

Here are some of the questions he asked Sonali Dhudal.

#Ribbons of what color are used at the universal symbol for Breast Cancer awareness?

(A)Blue (B)Pink (C)Red (D)Green

Answer - Pink

#Who among these Mahabharat character was not one of the 5 Pandav brothers?

(A)Nakul (B)Sahdeva (C)Yudhishthira (D)Pandu

Answer - Pandu

#Yashwantrao Chavan was the first chief Minister of which state?

(A)Maharashtra (B)Karnataka (C)Gujarat (D)Goa

Answer - Maharashtra

#Which woman cricketer became the first one to take 200 wickets in ODIs?

(A)Anisa Mohammed (B)Jhulan Goswami (C)Isa Guha (D)Sana Mir

Answer - Jhulan Goswami

#Who was the first living Indian to feature on a postage stamp of India?

(A)Rajendra Prasad (B)D K Karve (C) M Visvesvaraya (D)S Radhakrishnan

Answer - D K Karve

Sonali Dhudal took home a cash prize of Rs 3.20 lakh.

Now, Big B invited Neel Ghose, the founder of Robin Hood Army, an organisation that works to get excess food from restaurants and communities to help the people in need. Mr Ghose narrated his story and what made him start this voluntary-based organisation. He was later joined by Kajol. Together, they played to raise fund for an organisation that works for children.

Fun for a cause. Compassion and doing something about it #RobinHoodArmy. Thank you @SrBachchan for everything! @blueghose will see you very soon again #KBCpic.twitter.com/bwG9v136O3 — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) August 25, 2018

Take a look at some of the questions Big B put forward.

#Which of these islands is not located in the Bay of Bengal?

(A)Andaman Islands (B)Nicobar Islands (C)Minicoy Islands (D)Sriharikota

Answer - Minicoy Islands

#What emoji was the first non-word to be declared Oxford Dictionaries' Word Of The Year?

(A)Thumbs Up (B)Face With Tears of Joy (C)Red Heart (D)Smiling Face With Sunglasses

Answer - Face with Tears of Joy

Neel Ghose and Kajol won Rs 6.40 lakh.