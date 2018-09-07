Kaun Banega Crorepati 10, Episode 5: Amitabh Bachchan Invites Social Workers Prakash Baba Amte, Wife Mandakini On The Hot Seat

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture from Kaun Banega Crorepati sets (Courtesy: srbachchan)

Highlights Thursday's rollover contestant Kirit Rasadiya won Rs 10,000 only Dr Prakash narrated his life story Prakash Baba Amte and Mandakini Amte won Rs 25 lakh as prize money

If you had watched Kaun Banega Crorepati last year, you would very well remember that every Friday, the show's host Amitabh Bachchan invited a prominent personality on the hot seat to share his/her life-changing experiences. This Friday was no different on Kaun Banega Crorepati 10, which began earlier this week. As soon as the game started, Big B said that he would be hosting the special segment - 'KBC Karmveer. The segment will open with social Workers Dr Prakash Baba Amte and his wife Mandakini Amte. Ramon Magsaysay awardee Prakash Amte works for a particular tribe in a village in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the episode begun with Thursday's rollover contestant Kirit Rasadiya, who had already won Rs 5,000.

Aaj raat KBC ke manch pe honge pehle #KBC Karamveer, Padma Shri Dr. Prakash Amte aur Dr. Mandakini Amte jinhone niswaartha se logon ki saahaayta kari. Kya hai inki kahani, jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KBC Karamveer Special aaj raat 9 baje. @SrBachchanpic.twitter.com/4niNZYYGIK — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 7, 2018

Here are some of the questions Amitabh Bachchan put forward for Kirit Rasadiya.

The National Register Of Citizens (NRC) is the list of Indian citizens of which state?

(A) Sikkim (B)Assam (C)Meghalaya (D)Arunachal Pradesh

Answer - Assam

Which city hosted more than a lakh people to perform yoga together and created a Guiness world Record on the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2018?

(A)Jaipur (B)Jodhpur (C)Kota (D)Udaipur

Answer - Kota

Who became the first Indian to score a century before lunch in the opening session of a Test Match In June 2018?

(A)Lokesh Rahul (B)Shikhar Dhawan (C)Ajinkya Rahane (D)Rohit Sharma

Answer - Shikhar Dhawan

He lost two lifelines earlier and with a wrong answer, from Rs 1.60 lakh, his prize money went down to Rs 10,000.

In the next segment, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Dr Prakash Baba Amte and his wife Mandakini Amte. They are social workers, who work for the benefits of Madia Gonds tribe in Hemalkasa, a small village in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

Padma Shri Dr. Prakash Amte aur unki patni, Dr. Mandakini Amte aa rahein hain lekar apni preranadayee kahaani, aaj raat #KBC Karamveer Special par @SrBachchan ke saath, 8 baje. pic.twitter.com/atVwVJfGnN — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 7, 2018

Dr Prakash narrated his life story and how he decided to opt for this work. He revealed that he told his father that he'll take his work forward and in 1971, it initially started. Mr Amte said that he will use the prize money for a watershed management programme. Prakash Amte also revealed that his wife is his superhero.

Take a look at the questions Big B asked Mr and Mrs Amte.

What characteristic of a leopard is used by scientists to identity them individually?

(A)Pugmarks (B)Spot patterns (C)Tail (D)Whiskers

Answer - Spot patterns

Which of these institutions is not located in the same city as the other three?

(A)Jawaharlal Nehru University (B)Jamia Millia Islamia (C)Maulana Azad Medical College (D)Christian Medical College?

Answer - Christian Medical College

Tirana International Airport is named after which Indian citizen?

(A)C V Raman (B)Mahatma Gandhi (C)Mother Teresa (D)Rabindra Nath Tagore

Answer - Mother Teresa

Indian Railways has been running daily special trains in Mumbai since June 2018 to collect what?

(A)Garbage (B)Lunch Boxes (C)Milk (D)Left over food

Answer - Garbage

Prakash Baba Amte and Mandakini Amte won Rs 25 lakh as prize money.