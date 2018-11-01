Thugs Of Hindostan Signs Huge Deals Ahead Of Release: Report

Katrina Kaif in a still from Thugs Of Hindostan (courtesy katrinakaif )

Thugs Of Hindostan may be the "biggest Bollywood movie produced till date" (as is said by Yash Raj Films) but looks like is on the right track to recover the bug bucks. According to a Livemint report, Thugs Of Hindostan has already struck deals worth Rs 140 crore for digital and satellite rights of the film. Thugs Of Hindostan, which is said to be made on an ambitious budget of about Rs 200 crore, is reportedly in talks with Sony and Amazon Prime Video for the TV premiere and digital release, said Livemint. "Amazon Prime Video and Sony Pictures Networks will get the rights to the film for between Rs 60-70 crore each," said the report. Yash Raj Films, who is bankrolling the project, is known to have collaborated with Amazon and Sony several times before.

Speaking to Livemint, the business head of Sony MAX Movie cluster and Sony SAB Neeraj Vyas avoided divulging details of the reported deal, which is still under wraps but added: "Thugs of Hindustan is the most exciting TV premiere of the year. On the ratings front, I am confident that it will scale all possible records said."

Meanwhile, Thugs Of Hindostan has implemented out-of-the-box ideas to promote the movie. Yash Raj has collaborated with Google Maps. Now, Android and iOS users will witness a cartoon-version of Aamir Khan's onscreen character helping them follow routes on Google Map. "It's not only the biggest Bollywood movie produced till date but also for the first time ever brings together the two legends of Indian Cinema, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and Mr. Aamir Khan. We were aware that no marketing idea that we implement can eclipse this. So we had to think of creating a first time, unparalleled and unrepeatable marketing idea to promote this film. And in Google Maps we found a perfect partner to do so," Manan Mehta, Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising at Yash Raj Films, told IANS.

Meanwhile, advance bookings will start as early as November 2 at IMAX theatres across the country, which is a day ahead of other screens.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan is Aamir Khan's first collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan and also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Thugs Of Hindostan arrives in theatres on November 8.

(With IANS inputs)