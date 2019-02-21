Katrina Kaif's Guide On How To Work-Out With A 'Broken Toe'

Katrina Kaif is recuperating from a foot injury (courtesy katrinakaif)

Highlights Katrina also went to the sets of Bharat with an injured foot Katrina was spotted doing pilates recently She did aerial yoga as she's got an injured toe

If you're lazy, you'd wish that Katrina Kaif is never your gym instructor. There's a reason the 35-year-old actress looks the way she does and all we can say is she's can totally brag about her gym attendance. Katrina Kaif, who is recuperating from a foot injury, was spotted doing pilates at the gym. And if you are wondering how did she manage to do that, you need to read on. On her Instagram stories, Katrina Kaif shared videos of pilates expert Yasmin Karachiwala helping her with aerial yoga and wrote: "Can't do anything load bearing on my foot but I can fly."

Looks like Katrina Kaif's got a "broken toe" but that is no excuse for her to miss her date with the work out sessions. "Broken toe, no excuse, there's always a way, aerial pilates," she captioned another of her post.

Katrina Kaif is a known fitness enthusiast and goes to the same gym as Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor. Katrina once elaborated on Alia Bhatt's experience of training under her. It did not go too well for Alia. LOL.

Last Friday, Katrina Kaif even went to watch a special screening of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy, following which she posted a great review of the film. Katrina was spotted walking with crutches. Meanwhile, Katrina's attendance is also on point on the sets of Bharat. She shared a charming photo of herself in her onscreen persona and wrote: "On set for Bharat." There was no whiff of a foot injury in her smile!

Katrina Kaif is looking forward to the release of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, in which she co-stars with Salman Khan. Katrina was roped in after Priyanka Chopra opted out of it. Bharat is set to release on Eid.