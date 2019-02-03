Deepika Padukone Leaves A Comment On Katrina Kaif's Instagram Post

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone shared the pictures (Image courtesy Instagram)

Katrina Kaif recently shared a slow motion video of herself on Instagram where the actress can be seen making a stunning appearance in red. "Heading into the weekend (with a dash of red) like," Katrina captioned the video, which appears to be from a photo shoot. One of the first celebs to leave a comment on Katrina's post was Deepika Padukone. The 33-year-old actress, who was smitten by Katrina's ravishing avatar in the new video, commented: "Stop it," and accompanied it with a heart-eyed emoticon. Apart from Deepika, Varun Dhawan also left a comment on the actress' new post. Katrina's recent post has over 10 lakh views and not only Deepika and Varun but the Zero actress' Instafam was bowled over by her new video. The comments section is replete with words like: "Gorgeous Katrina," "Wow you look stunning," and "Red hot."

Take a look at the post here:

Deepika Padukone, who married Ranveer Singh in November last year, invited Katrina Kaif to the wedding reception in Mumbai, putting rumours to rest that the duo don't share a cordial relationship. Katrina Kaif, who appeared on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6 had said she is very "excited" about the weddings and was "looking forward to an invitation" to Deepika and Ranveer's wedding. "I'm really excited about all these weddings. I want to wear nice clothes and go to attend... I might not be invited for any but that's a separate thing. But in my mind I'm looking forward to an invitation," Katrina had said.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, which also features Salman Khan. Bharat is based on Korean war drama An Ode To My Father and is set to hit the screens in Eid this year.