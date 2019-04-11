Katrina Kaif's Childhood Pic Look Familiar? We've All Been There, Done That

That's young Katrina Kaif for you guys (courtesy katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif just delighted us with a priceless throwback photo from when she was much younger but still a poser. On Instagram, the 35-year-old actress explained her then situation and wrote: "I mean you gotta respect the earnest posing in front of the forest wallpaper." In the blast from the past, a young Katrina can be seen posing at a studio against a backdrop of a forest wallpaper, and we just want to say, it's okay, Katrina. We have all been there, done that (or been made to do that). Katrina Kaif's photo garnered as many as over 3 lakh 'likes' within just an hour and is increasing by the minute as we write.

Meanwhile, those who commented on Katrina Kaif's post include her sister Isabelle, who wrote: "Some serious hair goals happenings there!" Nimrat Kaur also wrote: "Love it! Just priceless (totally missed that it was a wallpaper until I read the caption.

Here's a flashback into the childhood of Katrina Kaif:

This throwback post of Katrina Kaif reminded us of something from a few years ago when she confessed she's always been a poser. "Just found this, the 12-year-old me was quite the poser," she wrote. The "wanna be model" of then indeed turned out to be one in the later years. She made her modelling debut at the London Fashion Week as a teenager, where she was spotted by filmmaker Kaizad Gustad, who directed her in her Bollywood debut Boom in 2003. She was just 18.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Zero and next she has Salman Khan's Bharat in the line-up.

