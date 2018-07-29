Katrina Kaif Trends For Salman Khan's Bharat. Is She The New Lead After Priyanka Chopra's Exit?

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai (Image courtesy: aliabbaszafar)

On Friday, the Internet woke up to Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar's tweet in which he announced that Priyanka Chopra has dropped out of Salman Khan's work-in-progress film for a 'very, very special reason.' He also appeared to make a reference to Priyanka's rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas in the tweet. Bharat would have been Priyanka's comeback film in Bollywood, as lately, she spent most of her time in Hollywood. Reports of Bharat producers apparently being 'upset' with Priyanka's decision made headlines a day after Ali Abbas Zafar announced that she quit the film 'in the Nick of time.' So, who will now play the lead in Salman's Bharat? Katrina Kaif, reports claim and that she will join the team in September is also being said.

"Producers Atul and Alvira Agnihotri share a warm relationship with Katrina Kaif and when this whole mishap happened, they just called her and sorted out her dates. She will play the lead opposite Salman Khan now," a source told DNA, adding that Kareena Kapoor's name had also popped up but she had already given her dates to another film.

"Katrina will join the team September onwards, and before that, she will finish all her other work commitments," DNA further reported.

However, there's no official confirmation about Katrina Kaif's reported role as of yet. On Saturday, Ali Abbas had tweeted that the team will announce the leading lady of Bharat soon.

Yes yes yes ... we will announce the leading lady of Bharat soon.. We have been shooting Non stop and the simultaneously preparing for international schedules .... — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 28, 2018

Priyanka Chopra is said to be reportedly engaged to Nick Jonas already, for which she apparently had to quit Bharat.

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan recently made the blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai with Ali Abbas Zafar. They were also the lead stars of the film's previous part - Ek Tha Tiger. It was directed by Kabir Khan.

Bharat also stars Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi. The film is expected to release next year on Eid.