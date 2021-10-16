Katrina Kaif Reviews Rumoured Boyfriend Vicky Kaushal's Performance In Sardar Udham

Vicky Kaushal in Sardar Udham. (courtesy: vickykaushal)

Katrina Kaif, who watched rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal's film Sardar Udham at a screening on Friday night, gave a shout out to the film on her Instagram story on Saturday afternoon. Sharing a still of Vicky Kaushal from the film, in which he plays the titular role, Katrina Kaif wrote in her Instagram story: "Shoojit Sircar, what a vision. Such a gripping, beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling." She also gave a shout out to Vicky Kaushal and wrote: "Vicky Kaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking." She added a star and a heart emoji in her caption and wrote: "Watch now."

See Katrina Kaif's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Katrina Kaif's Instagram story.

Sardar Udham released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and it opened to largely positive reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film a 4 star rating and praising Vicky Kaushal's performance in the film, he wrote that Vicky Kaushal gives his "best performance to date." He also wrote: "As far as Bollywood biopics go, Sardar Udham is a cut above. It will always be a hard act to follow."

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar.

In the film, Vicky Kaushal is seen as Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O' Dwyer, former lieutenant governor of Punjab, in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. Udham Singh was tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940.