Katrina Kaif, Now A Cleaning Expert, Reviews Mops

Katrina Kaif, who has been actively sharing pictures and videos from her cleaning sessions during the lockdown, shared some lessons on chores, especially broomsticks and mops. She shared a picture of different types of brooms and explained which ones work the best and which ones don't. On her Instagram story on Tuesday, Katrina posted a picture of a broomsticks and mops placed together. With each cleaning device, she offered her fair share of knowledge. "Ok, okay, not too bad," she wrote for one. "This works the best," she wrote for another. She captioned the picture: "Lessons of the day. Proud educator."

Earlier, Katrina shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she could be seen cleaning her house with a broom. She captioned the post: "One day at a time guys...We all gotta do our part...apparently Isabelle Kaif's part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated. Gotta mix it up...This is seriously good exercise btw."

We even got a glimpse of the Bharat actress doing the dishes. She shared a video, in which she said: "Since the house helps are also practicing self-isolation, Izzy (Katrina's sister Isabelle) and I have decided to take turns to do the washing up. I thought I would do a little professional tutorial."

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2018 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar.