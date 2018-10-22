Katrina Kaif Had A Better Monday Morning Than The Rest Of Us Did

Here's what Katrina Kaif's 'Monday Morning' looks like. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif's latest Instagram post will make you go green with envy. Why, you ask? Well, Katrina gave her fans a glimpse of what her "Monday Morning" looks like and exquisite can't even begin to describe it, while most of us are stuck at our work stations, the 35-year-old actress can be seen making most of her me time in a swimming pool. On Monday, Katrina shared an image of herself, which appears to be from a water aerobics session (going by her Instagram story). Katrina shared a post titled "Monday Mornings" with her 14.4 million followers on Instagram, of which over 4 lakh fans have liked the picture as of now.

Here's what Katrina Kaif's Monday morning looks like:

Aren't you jealous?

Katrina Kaif also gave her fans a sneak peek of her water aerobics session, by sharing a picture of herself along with her fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala on her Instagram story. She wrote: "Water aerobics with Yasmin Karachiwala."

Here's what we are talking about:

This is not the first time that Katrina has shared a picture of her Monday morning on Instagram. A few months ago, the actress posted a Monday Morning picture, in which she could be seen posing against the backdrop of lush green plants and white flowers.

This is what we are talking about:

Anyone who has been following the actress on social media would know that Katrina is a fitness enthusiast and she is frequently seen sharing photos and videos pertaining to fitness on social media. Remember how Katrina enthralled the audience with her oh-so-perfect rendition of the song Chogada, from the film LoveYatri?

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. In the film, Katrina will be seen playing the role of a dancer named Suraiyya Jaan. Besides Thugs Of Hindostan, she will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, alongside Salman Khan, Tabu and Disha Patani.