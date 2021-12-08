Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: A Glass Mandap Designed For The Pheras - Report

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: A throwback. (courtesy: vickykatrina.updates)

Highlights Katrina Kaif will marry Vicky Kaushal on Thursday

They flew to Rajasthan on Monday

Katrina and Vicky have reportedly been dating since 2019

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who are set to get married on Thursday, have opted for a royal venue - they will marry at Sawai Madhopur' Six Senses Fort. Turns out the venue is not the only special thing about the wedding, the star couple will reportedly have a special glass mandap where Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal'spheras would take place, reported India Today. "An attractive pavilion or gazebo of sorts, completely made of glass, has also been erected at the venue. Many awnings are being put up outside the hotel. Apart from this, some tents have also been specially ordered from Mumbai, which will be installed inside the hotel," stated the India Today report.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony on Tuesday. The pheras will reportedly be preceded by a sehrabandi ceremony. The sangeet is being held tonight. Their wedding has a no-phone policy.

Katrina and Vicky flew to Jaipur with their respective families on Monday and kickstarted their wedding celebrations with mehendi ceremony on Tuesday. Guests at the wedding festivities include Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, and actresses Sharvari Wagh, Radhika Madan and Malavika Mohanan.

According to reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will stay in Fort Barwara for the weekend and do some sightseeing. The stars will also reportedly visit the Chauth Mata temple.

Several media reports stated that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly got engaged on Diwali at director Kabir Khan's house.