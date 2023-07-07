Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's 'Coffee Mornings' Look Like This

Instagrammed by Katrina Kaif. (Courtesy: Katrina Kaif)

Katrina Kaif's latest Instagram entry will make your Friday evening a little more relaxed. The Phantom actor treated her Instagram family with a romantic post, featuring herself and husband Vicky Kaushal. Interestingly, Katrina chose Friday evening to post about her "Coffee mornings", probably dropping suggestions about how to make the most of a weekend ahead. The first picture shows Vicky and Katrina posing in a cosy manner while the coffee cup and a little touch of green make the frame look perfect. The next two frames show the mandatories that accompany Vicky-Katrina's coffee mornings. The third frame shows pancake with a dollop of cream on it. Katrina wrote in the caption, "Coffee mornings..... the best..."

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry. The couple were holidaying in New York a few days back. They were spotted lunching at a restaurant in New York. The pictures were shared by the fan pages.

While in New York, Katrina Kaif treated fans to a stunning image of herself. Katrina Kaif is seen dressed in a floral white and blue dress and is sipping on a drink in one of the pictures. Vicky Kaushal dropped two heart emojis and a heart-eyed emoji in the comment section. Mini Mathur, Katrina's close friend, wrote, "Hi pretty. Come back already please." Singer Harshdeep Kaur said, "So pretty [heart emoji]."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen next in Merry Christmas and Tiger 3, while Vicky Kaushal will appear in Sam Bahadur and Dunki.