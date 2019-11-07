Katrina Kaif And Akshay Kumar Recreate Namastey London Romance On The Sets Of Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar with Katrina Kaif. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

If you are having a dull day, this video of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif reviving their Namastey London romance on the sets of Sooryavanshi will surely cheer you up. Akshay and Katrina, who co-starred in the 2007 romantic comedy drama film, are all set to recreate the magic of their chemistry in Sooryavanshi. In the video, shared by Akshay Kumar on Thursday, the actor and Katrina Kaif can be seen romancing to Akshay Kumar's upcoming song Filhall. On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar released the teaser of his first-ever music video Filhall, which also features Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur, on social media and it garnered praise from his fans. Some of them said that the teaser reminded them of Namastey London. To this, Akshay Kumar decided to "surprise" them in his own style.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote: "Been reading all your comments on the Filhall teaser and so many of you said it reminded you'll of Namastey London. Coincidentally, I was shooting with our very own Jazz (Katrina's character's name in the film) aka Katrina Kaif today for Sooryavanshi and we have a little surprise for you all."

Take a look

Releasing the teaser of Filhall on social media on Wednesday, Akshay Kumar asked his fans for their views on his music video. "I often hear people say, 'Nowadays, songs lack melody.' I hope Filhall changes that. Sharing the teaser of my first music video! What do you guys think?" he captioned it. B Praak has sung the song and Jaani B Praak has written it. Filhall also features renowned Punjabi singer Ammy Virk.

Coming back to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, other than Namastey London, the actors have previously worked together in Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Singh Is Kinng, Blue, Tees Maar Khan, Welcome, Dil Pardesi Ho Gaya and De Dana Dan. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the audience have always loved their chemistry.

Akshay and Katrina's Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, is slated to release in March next year.

